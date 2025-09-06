Altcoin ETFs Won’t Trigger Traditional Alt Season, Experts Say

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:05
NEAR
NEAR$2.393+0.84%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$615.8+4.88%
Threshold
T$0.0159+1.66%
Solana
SOL$203.49-0.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06067+2.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005577+2.53%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002426-0.77%

Key Highlights

  • Altcoin ETFs are coming, but demand may stay low.
  • Treasury companies dominate the real alt season.
  • Hybrid ETFs could reshape the crypto market.

Why Altcoin ETFs Won’t Trigger a Traditional Alt Season

The approval of altcoin funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is unlikely to spark a traditional alt season, according to Bloomberg Intelligence expert James Seyffarth. Despite growing anticipation, low demand and other market factors could prevent a major price surge.

Seyffarth predicts that funds based on assets such as DOGE, LINK, XLM, BCH, AVAX, LTC, SHIB, DOT, SOL, and HBAR may be approved in the near future. “These funds already comply with the framework that the SEC is developing,” he explained.

While altcoin spot ETFs are expected to launch in Q4 2025, the next candidates could be ADA and XRP, potentially rolling out within a few months after that.

Spot ETFs vs Treasury Companies: Who Leads the Real Alt Season?

The early performance of Ethereum spot ETFs has been underwhelming. Seyffarth noted, “We were extremely bearish on the Ethereum ETF. They came out too fast. Brokers didn’t have a chance to price them. And staking is still banned, seriously?”

Interest remains high in Solana futures ETFs and XRP ETFs, but it still lags behind Bitcoin spot ETFs. Seyffarth believes hybrid ETFs—a basket of multiple crypto assets could be more successful than single-asset funds.

Meanwhile, treasury companies, also known as DATs, are attracting significant attention.

With Ethereum and Solana in reserve, these companies can generate additional income and offer easier access for counterparties in traditional finance.

What This Means for Crypto Investors

Seyffarth predicts that some treasury companies may collapse in the long term. However, for now, they provide relatively simple and convenient entry points into the crypto market.

Experts warn that single-altcoin funds are unlikely to replicate the success of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. In today’s market, the true alt season is not about individual coins but about treasury companies (DATs) that dominate institutional demand.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10909/altcoin-et-fs-are-coming-but-don-t-expect-a-market-surge-yet

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.01002-8.65%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.33+1.03%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06526-0.62%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08168-4.53%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2313-2.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722-1.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+6.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06421+2.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins