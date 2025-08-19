Altcoin Rally by September? Coinbase Says Yes, Charts Hint at Bigger Run in 2026

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/19 18:14
RealLink
REAL$0.05047+2.41%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006283-8.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005914-7.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0497+0.85%

TLDR:

  • Altcoin market cap has jumped 50% since July, reaching $1.4T, while Bitcoin dominance dropped below 58%.
  • Analysts suggest the real altseason could arrive in Q1 2026, with charts pointing to an extended cycle.
  • Ethereum’s 2025 price moves may not match analyst expectations, echoing its pattern shifts from 2020–21.
  • Coinbase and Pantera report conditions aligning for altcoins to outpace Bitcoin as early as September.

Crypto traders are debating the timing of the next altcoin season. Some expect a rally later this year, while others believe the market will not reach full strength until early 2026. Price charts and historical cycles are fueling both views.

 In the middle, investors are weighing how much profit to book before another possible leg up. The question is whether Q4 2025 brings a peak or just a pause.

Altcoin Season Timelines Under Debate

Analyst Nilesh Rohilla compared 2020–21 with the current cycle, pointing to signs that a mega altseason may slip into Q1 2026. He noted that altcoin market cap could stall between $450 billion and $490 billion in Q4 2025, leaving traders short of expected returns

He suggested partial profit-taking near that zone while holding positions for a larger breakout early next year.

Rohilla explained that major indicators, including charts and Nasdaq patterns, still align with a cycle extending into the first half of 2026. He added that recent job and inflation data point toward recession signals in 2026, which could follow a final pump fueled by rate cuts. 

According to him, this liquidity wave would be the last stage before a downturn.

Ethereum was also flagged as a case study. Rohilla highlighted that in 2020–21, when many expected an altseason in Q1, ETH dropped before surprising with strong gains in May and July. 

He warned that September could play out differently than forecasts, possibly rallying instead of falling. The message: timing mistakes could lead investors to sell too early.

Coinbase and Pantera Signal Early Altcoin Rally

On the other side, reports from Coinbase suggest conditions are already aligning for a rally before the year closes. 

According to a post shared by CryptosRus, Coinbase expects altcoins to gain traction by September, while Pantera Capital has described this stage as “Phase 2.” At this point, alts begin to outpace Bitcoin in relative growth.

Supporting that view, data shows the altcoin market cap has climbed 50% since July to $1.4 trillion. In the same stretch, Bitcoin dominance has slipped from 65% to under 58%, indicating more liquidity rotating into alternative assets. 

Market watchers describe this as momentum building toward a breakout phase.

Still, both timelines come with risk. Traders who lock in only small gains may miss a larger cycle. Those who wait too long may face sharp pullbacks if the rally fades. Rohilla advised monitoring multiple bull market indicators and beginning exits with low caps first before moving up to larger tokens.

For now, the debate centers on whether Q4 2025 sets a peak or just another step in the road to a broader altseason in early 2026.

The post Altcoin Rally by September? Coinbase Says Yes, Charts Hint at Bigger Run in 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M