Altcoin Rally Pushes Cardano And Dogecoin Higher, But Layer Brett Could Outpace Everything This September

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/26 19:00
The altcoin market is heating up again, and three names are at the center of the conversation: Dogecoin, Cardano, and Layer Brett. Traders are watching closely as DOGE and ADA test major resistance zones, while Layer Brett is gaining momentum in presale.

With whales buying, charts signaling strength, and new narratives forming, September could be a turning point for all three coins—yet one may outshine the rest. Find out which!

Dogecoin could perform well in the next altcoin rally

Dogecoin has returned to the spotlight after returning above $0.22 and has gained over 120% in the past year. Analysts like Ali Martinez point out that whales have been buying billions of DOGE in recent weeks, a move that often hints at strong confidence.

Martinez also noted that Dogecoin is currently sitting in a historical buy zone. The same chart structure appeared in the past, right before the token jumped higher.

With open interest on futures markets rising by more than 10%, traders seem convinced that Dogecoin could remain one of the strongest performers in the coming weeks.

Cardano shows strength as whales buy in bulk

Cardano has also caught the market’s attention. The coin has been trading between $0.92 and $0.95, while defending strong support around $0.85. Coinspeaker reported that whales added 150 million ADA in just two weeks.

This level of buying suggests that larger holders are building positions in anticipation of a breakout. Analysts say that as long as ADA stays above $0.85, the broader outlook remains stable.

The short-term hurdle sits at $0.95. If buyers push above that level and hold, Cardano could surge toward $1.00 and $1.05. Traders are watching the long-term trendline, as a close above it could flip the narrative toward new highs.

Market experts also point to the buzz around a potential Cardano ETF as a source of extra demand. If momentum continues and volumes rise, ADA could challenge the $1.10 to $1.50 zone in the next altcoin season.

Why do experts believe Layer Brett will outperform ADA and DOGE this season

While Dogecoin and Cardano are showing power, a new project called Layer Brett could be set to surprise everyone this September. $LBRETT is a Layer 2 token built on Ethereum. That means it processes transactions faster and with much lower fees than coins stuck on Layer 1.

The project offers early buyers huge staking rewards, up to 1,800% with rates that start very high and decrease as more people join. Analysts say this model rewards those who get in early while still supporting long-term holders.

Unlike older meme coins that lack real function, Layer Brett combines meme culture with actual blockchain use. This gives it both viral appeal and practical value.

The presale has already drawn interest, grossing over a million dollars in a few weeks because of its low entry price of $0.005 and strong reward system. Layer Brett’s tokenomics are transparent, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens.

A large part of this supply is dedicated to staking rewards, community growth, and development. The team also announced a $1 million giveaway, making it one of the most talked-about presales this month.

Why Layer Brett is the best altcoin to buy now

Cardano and Dogecoin have proven records and will likely rise if the altcoin rally continues. But both face heavy resistance levels and depend on broader market trends. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is still fresh in presale. That means the upside potential is far greater for those who invest early.

Ethereum Layer 2 networks are expected to process more than $10 trillion annually by 2027. Projects built on this space stand to benefit the most from growing demand. With its mix of fast speed, low fees, staking rewards, and meme power, Layer Brett has all the ingredients to outperform both ADA and DOGE this season.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Altcoin Rally Pushes Cardano And Dogecoin Higher, But Layer Brett Could Outpace Everything This September appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
