Altcoin Season Goes Wild: MemeCore Rebounds 70% While Pump.fun Prints Volume, Monero Steadies

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/01 23:56
Altcoin season continues to drive selective flows into tokens with liquidity and audience engagement. Instead of broad rallies, the market is rewarding projects tied to platforms, communities, or public figures. MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Monero have all attracted attention in recent sessions, each drawing buyers for very different reasons.

The strength of these tokens underlines how altseason functions in stages. Traders look for tokens with turnover, narrative hooks, or repeat participation. That framework explains why MemeCore has rebounded after community activity and why Pump.fun benefits from the constant use of its launch system.

MemeCore (M): Community Rebound After August Pullback

MemeCore is trading near $0.77, with a price surge of 70% over the past seven days and a market capitalization of around $820 million. Daily turnover is close to $200 million, and the circulating supply is roughly 1.6 billion tokens.

The project set an all-time high of about $1.06 earlier in August before retreating. The token has since recovered nearly 60% in the past week, supported by renewed community campaigns and social media engagement.

The project positions itself as a meme ecosystem token that can sustain liquidity through repeat activity. Trading platforms continue to list M, which helps maintain visibility. Its current movement shows how community energy can restore interest even after a sharp pullback.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Launch Platform Activity Maintains Volume

Pump.fun is trading at around $0.0035, with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion. Circulating supply is estimated at 354 billion tokens out of a 1-trillion maximum. Daily volume is close to $290 million, and the price has increased more than 20% over the past week.

PUMP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token underpins a platform on Solana that allows rapid creation and listing of meme assets. Thousands of tokens have been launched through Pump.fun, and fees from those launches provide recurring activity.

Even if many of the tokens created do not persist, the process itself keeps PUMP liquid and supports trading. This continuous stream of new projects explains why the token maintains turnover through altcoin season cycles.

Monero (XMR): Privacy Token Remains Active Despite Broader Market Trends

Monero is currently trading near $265, with approximately $80.3 million in 24-hour trading volume and a market cap of around $4.89 billion. Circulating supply stands at roughly 18.446 million XMR, and the token has no fixed maximum supply.

Price movement over the past day shows modest growth of about 2%, and the token remains far below its all-time high of about $517.60 from mid‑2021. This stability suggests continued interest from its core user base, even when broader crypto trends fluctuate.

Monero is designed to preserve transaction privacy by default. The protocol uses ring signatures, stealth addresses, and confidential transactions to obscure the sender, the recipient, and the amount. These features have made Monero a primary choice within privacy-conscious circles.

Altcoin Season Takeaway

The movement of these tokens shows how altcoin season unfolds unevenly across categories. MemeCore draws strength from social engagement. Pump.fun remains liquid through constant token creation.

This variation shows that altcoin season is not defined by every token moving together. Instead, specific drivers create a concentration of flows, whether through community campaigns, platform use, or public figure associations. For now, MemeCore, Pump.fun, and Monero represent three distinct examples of how this selective rotation is unfolding.

