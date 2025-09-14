Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally

By: Coincentral
2025/09/14 04:02
TLDR

  • Altcoin Season Index rises to 84, signaling a strong shift away from Bitcoin.
  • Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin lead the rally in the altcoin market.
  • XRP sees a 12% weekly gain, trading above $3.15 as altcoins surge.
  • Solana holds near $240, maintaining strong growth despite market dips.

The crypto market has shifted significantly, with the Altcoin Season Index hitting a new high of 84. This surge signals the beginning of a major altcoin season, as several leading altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and XRP, outperform Bitcoin. These coins are driving the momentum in the market, with investors pulling capital away from Bitcoin and towards altcoins.

Altcoin Season Index Rises to 84

The Altcoin Season Index has reached a level of 84, indicating a strong shift in market dynamics. This surge marks the arrival of what many are calling “altcoin season.” Typically, when the index surpasses 75, it shows that altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin, and the market has shifted toward higher-risk, higher-reward tokens. Blockchain Center’s data confirms this, noting that the current performance of altcoins signals a change in investor preferences.

The rise in the index comes after Bitcoin dominance in the market, which had been strong for several months. The Bitcoin season had prevailed for the past 65 days, but the momentum has now clearly flipped. According to the data, altcoins are now attracting more attention from investors, with a noticeable rotation of capital away from Bitcoin and into other cryptocurrencies.

Strong Performance of Leading Altcoins

Several top-performing altcoins are leading the current market rally. Ethereum continues its strong upward trajectory, remaining above $4,690. Solana has also seen impressive growth, holding near $240, despite minor daily fluctuations. XRP has gained 12% in the past week, trading above $3.15, while Dogecoin has jumped 10% and is trading above $0.30.

These altcoins are benefiting from increased buying pressure, especially from digital asset treasury companies. As the market gravitates toward riskier assets, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP are becoming more attractive to investors. Solana, in particular, has shown resilience after the passing of the Alpenglow proposal, which contributed to its growth.

Economic Context and the Role of Market Sentiment

The broader economic context also plays a role in the rise of altcoin season. Market commentator Milk Road noted that altcoin rallies tend to perform best when the U.S. ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is above 50, signaling economic expansion. At present, however, the PMI stands at its lowest levels in decades, suggesting a slowdown in the broader economy.

Despite the economic challenges, investor optimism is growing, and liquidity is flowing into risk assets. This shift toward altcoins mirrors previous surges seen in 2020 and 2021 when Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin reached new all-time highs. If the current momentum continues, it could lead to similar price movements in the coming weeks. The future of the altcoin season will depend on how long this market rotation continues, with some analysts predicting further gains if investor confidence remains strong.

The rise of the Altcoin Season Index to 84 and the strong performance of major altcoins suggest that the crypto market is undergoing a shift. Investors are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin, favoring Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP as their assets of choice. As the market continues to evolve, the duration of this altcoin season will depend on a variety of factors, including investor sentiment and macroeconomic conditions.

The post Altcoin Season Index Hits 84 as ETH Solana Dogecoin and XRP Rally appeared first on CoinCentral.

