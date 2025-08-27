Altcoins Are Fueling Bitcoin’s Next Big Rally, Says Tim Draper

Speaking on CNBC, the Draper Associates founder compared Bitcoin’s rise to Microsoft’s early lead in personal computing, where competing products eventually boosted the company’s network effects.

Altcoins as Experimentation Labs

According to Draper, smaller cryptocurrencies may come and go, but their experiments often migrate back to Bitcoin. “There’s a gravitational pull toward Bitcoin,” he said, adding that its market share has steadily risen with each cycle, now hovering above 60%. Just as developers once built applications outside of Microsoft before porting them to Windows, Draper expects the same dynamic to continue in crypto.

Bitcoin as a Hedge Against Governments

Draper also reiterated his view that Bitcoin is the best protection against reckless government spending. He criticized the surge in U.S. debt — now over $37 trillion — and argued that holding dollars or even gold offers little protection against fiscal excess. “Bitcoin is your alternative,” he said, positioning the asset as a long-term hedge against policy-driven inflation.

READ MORE: Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

The Elusive $250K Prediction

Despite missing his repeated forecast that Bitcoin would reach $250,000, Draper hasn’t abandoned the target. He noted that Bitcoin has already crossed halfway to that level, calling the progress “very exciting.” Draper previously predicted Bitcoin’s $10,000 milestone years before it happened, and while his current timeline has slipped, he remains confident the quarter-million mark is still achievable.

Developer Gap vs. Network Strength

Not everyone agrees with Draper’s network-effect argument. Electric Capital’s developer report shows only about 2,500 active Bitcoin developers, compared to more than 12,000 working on EVM-based chains. Still, Draper maintains that Bitcoin’s dominance, liquidity, and adoption curve will keep pulling innovations back to its ecosystem.

﻿

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoins Are Fueling Bitcoin’s Next Big Rally, Says Tim Draper appeared first on Coindoo.