In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from […] The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from […] The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.

Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift

By: Coindoo
2025/09/27 21:16

In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from centralized exchanges as signs of a “distinct” cycle.

While Bitcoin touched a record high above $120,000 in August, its gains trailed those of smart contract platforms and AI-linked tokens. Grayscale argued that stablecoin legislation in the U.S., including the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, helped fuel demand for altcoins, while Bitcoin, AI tokens, and currencies lagged.

The report also highlighted several structural shifts in crypto markets. More treasuries are holding tokens on their balance sheets, stablecoin usage within the U.S. has accelerated, and centralized exchanges saw rising volumes through Q3. These changes, Grayscale said, created the right conditions for an altcoin rally that diverged from earlier cycles driven by falling Bitcoin dominance alone.

Looking ahead, the firm suggested pending U.S. policies – including a comprehensive market structure bill under debate in Congress – could be a catalyst for Q4. Optimism is also building around new crypto ETFs, with the SEC recently approving updated listing rules and clearing Grayscale’s multi-asset fund that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

READ MORE:

Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

Despite Bitcoin’s milestone price moves, Grayscale noted that both BTC and altcoins still lagged behind gold and equities in terms of new all-time highs. Stablecoin outflows from exchanges, it added, may have played a role in dampening momentum across the board.

Grayscale concluded that investors should not underestimate the importance of regulatory shifts. In its view, the combination of legislative progress, ETF approvals, and growing institutional adoption could shape not just the next quarter but the trajectory of the entire crypto market into 2026.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended