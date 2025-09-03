Altcoins Slump While Cryptos Fail To Rebound

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 01:23
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006305+2.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016989-2.06%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1675-0.58%
67COIN
67$0.005295-2.95%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1154-0.25%
Sep 02, 2025 at 16:14 // Price

The worst-performing cryptocurrencies have continued to plummet as they face rejection at every rally.


Other underperforming altcoins are forced to trade sideways as they approach bearish exhaustion.


Pendle


Pendle (PENDLE) is falling in a sideways pattern. Since April 2024, PENDLE has been trending sideways below the $7.00 level. Every time the price of the cryptocurrency crosses above $7.00, it falls above the moving average lines. The sideways movement has reached a low of $4.53. The selling pressure has reached bearish fatigue above $4.50 and the price could resume its uptrend.


It is the underperforming coin, characterised by the following features:


The current price: $4.54



Market capitalization: $767,619,829.5



Trading volume: $67,781,168.95



7–day loss: 22.33% 




Aerodrome Finance


The price of Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is falling while maintaining its sideways pattern. The altcoin is trading above the $0.40 support and below the $2.40 resistance.


However, the sideways trend has narrowed to between $0.40 and $1.60. The decline has stalled above $1.05 as the altcoin has resumed its uptrend. If the 50-day SMA support holds, the altcoin will trade in a range between the 50-day SMA and the $1.60 level. The cryptocurrency performs the second worst on the following metrics:


The current price: $1.11



Market capitalization: $992,567,572.83



Trading volume: $52,873,653.64



7–day loss: 18.06% 




Lido DAO


Lido DAO (LDO) has fallen below the moving average lines, hitting a low of $1.12. As long as the cryptocurrency is in the downtrend zone, it will likely continue to fall. LDO will fall to a low of $0.90 if it deviates from the moving averages. The altcoin’s positive trend will continue if buyers push the price above the 50-day SMA barrier. LDO is the third worst performing cryptocurrency on our list.


The current price: $1.18



Market capitalization: $1,058,742,262.2 



Trading volume: $88,527,462.45



7–day loss: 17.22%




Fartcoin


The price of Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) has fallen below the moving average lines and hit a low of $0.7488. The altcoin is expected to fall further and reach a low of $0.6233.


However, the sideways movement will start if the altcoin stays above the $0.60 barrier. Previously, the altcoin traded in a narrow range between the 21-day SMA support and below the $1.60 resistance level. FARTHCOIN is the fourth worst performing cryptocurrency in our ranking. Here are some of the key takeaways.


The current price: $0.7520



Market capitalization: $750,796,649.08



Trading volume: $167,851,119.33



7–day loss: 16.90%  




Ethereum Name Service


The price of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has slipped between the moving averages. The altcoin is trading above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA. Once the range is broken, the altcoin will develop a trend.


However, if the bears break above the 21-day SMA support, the altcoin will drop to a low of $16.59. If the altcoin breaks above the 50-day SMA barrier, it will resume its uptrend. ENS, the fifth worst performing cryptocurrency, has the following characteristics:


The current price: $22.51



Market capitalization: $828,505,905.14



Trading volume: $70,133,936.2



7–day loss: 14.74




Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/weekly-cryptos-fail-rebound/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21372-1.13%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012048-3.19%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0261+0.61%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Share
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009439+0.04%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00369+10.18%
MAY
MAY$0.04286-0.60%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 14:00
Share
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,716.31+1.29%
MANTRA
OM$0.2013-1.32%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025