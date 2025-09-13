Altcoiny prudko rastú – Bitcoin znovu testuje 113 000 USD (2025)

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 02:41
Bitcoin
BTC$116,188.45+1.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716+2.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016473+3.05%
Sign
SIGN$0.0792+1.20%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.14289+6.80%

















































Martin Šimek je slovenský odborník na kryptomeny a technológiu blockchain s viac než 8-ročnými skúsenosťami v oblasti digitálnych financií. Pravidelne publikuje analýzy, sprievodcov a novinky zo sveta DeFi, NFT a Web3 na svojom blogu a v odborných magazínoch. Zameriava sa na vzdelávanie slovenskej verejnosti o bezpečnosti pri investovaní, ako aj o praktickom využití kryptomien v každodennom živote. Jeho cieľom je priblížiť decentralizovaný svet aj menej technicky zdatným ľuďom.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/altcoins-surge-as-bitcoin-btc-retakes-113k-market-update-sk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06832+2.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.89%
TONCOIN
TON$3.209+0.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Share
This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Solana, XRP and Cardano have dominated news headlines long enough and attracted investors interested in the best crypto to invest in with good returns and existing ecosystems. However, recent developments in the crypto market shine some light on a new strong rival that has all the potential of beating these giants in the next six […]
SIX
SIX$0.02167+0.83%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006698+17.30%
XRP
XRP$3.0896+2.38%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 02:33
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1

Dogecoin price action is back in the spotlight after ETF rumors spark fresh interest in the crypto ecosystem, but most chatter is being diverted towards Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance is in Stage 6 of presale and has capped the token price at $0.035. Stage 7 raises the price by 14.29% to $0.04. The project […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.81+0.25%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001714+2.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+5.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)

AI Data Labeling Giant: Micro1 Secures $35M Funding at $500M Valuation, Challenging Scale AI Dominance