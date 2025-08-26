Altseason odds – What next after latest round of crypto liquidations?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:09
DAR Open Network
D$0.03184-2.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,385.07-1.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005293-10.95%
Capverse
CAP$0.06875+4.32%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.085-1.27%

Key Takeaways

Altcoin Open Interest hit $61.7 billion as the Altcoin Season Index hit 61 – Its first test since early 2025. And yet, fading rotational flows raised doubts about whether this breakout signals a lasting altseason or not. 

In less than 72 hours, the crypto market shed nearly $20 billion, with Bitcoin [BTC] alone losing roughly $10 billion and showing that this cycle is still very much “BTC-led.”

Backing this, Bitcoin dominance [BTC.D] slipped to multi-month lows at 57%, while TOTAL2 (ex-BTC cap) fell in tandem. All in all,  rotational flows remained flat, reinforcing a risk-off market.

Altcoin OI surges despite muted flows

Against that backdrop, Altcoin Futures Open Interest (OI) blew up +$9.2 billion on Friday, 22 August, taking the total alt OI (red line) to a fresh all-time high of $61.7 billion. This pointed to rising leverage in alts, despite short-term chop.

Source: Glassnode

Typically, spikes in OI tend to track Bitcoin’s price action.

However, top altcoin OI (beige bars) has steadily climbed from $20 billion in March to $60 billion by late August, adding nearly $40 billion, outperforming BTC’s $30 billion OI growth over the same period.

Put simply, the altcoin market might be overheated. Traders might be front-running an altseason, but with rotational flows muted, could this feed a volatility loop instead?

Altcoin index breaks out, but history urges caution

High leverage across alts amplified the pullback. 

Supporting this, top altcoin Ethereum [ETH] saw a nearly 4% drop in OI over the past 24 hours, aligning with its 3% price decline. All while Bitcoin contained its drop to 2.68%.

Having said that, top altcoins have endured deeper hits, initially triggered by BTC’s correction, but magnified as leverage got flushed out.

This dragged the Altcoin Season Index down to 56 from 61 just a day prior.

Source: Blockchaincenter

History offers a warning

A similar setup back in late Jan-early Feb capped the altseason. 

The index hit 61, but BTC’s 18% monthly drop pushed it down to 20 by the end of Q1. Ethereum fell even harder, hitting a monthly low of $1,440 and other altcoins followed suit.

For now, the market is showing signs of stress: Altcoins remain vulnerable, leverage is getting flushed, and any rebound may be short-lived unless rotational flows pick up, capping the altseason again.

Next: Reading Cardano’s latest signs – Will altcoin breach $1-level in September?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/altseason-odds-where-does-the-market-stand-after-altcoin-ois-latest-ath/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official WeChat account of Guotai Junan International, Guotai Junan International Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially obtained the approval of the Hong
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1507-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 23:16
Share
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.9168-0.94%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Share
Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

The burgeoning world of cryptocurrency offers a vast frontier for investment and innovation, with new coins and tokens continuously entering the market. As the blockchain ecosystem expands, tools like ChatGPT become invaluable for enthusiasts and investors seeking to navigate this complex domain. ChatGPT, a sophisticated AI developed by OpenAI, can be harnessed to conduct thorough [...]
Wink
LIKE$0.012006-1.87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.117-4.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00673-3.34%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/26 15:01
Share

Trending News

More

Guotai Junan International is approved to provide cryptocurrency and other virtual asset trading services

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market

Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives