Altseason Things: Ethereum Perps Volume Sets New Record Against Bitcoin

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/22 14:00
Data shows the Ethereum perpetual futures volume dominance has set a new all-time high relative to Bitcoin, a sign of elevated speculative interest in altcoins.

Ethereum Perpetual Futures Volume Dominance Has Hit 67%

According to data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the Ethereum perpetual futures volume has shot up recently. Below is the chart cited by Glassnode, showing the trend in the perpetual futures volume dominance breakdown between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin Perps Volume

As displayed in the above graph, Ethereum overtook Bitcoin in perpetual futures volume a while ago, indicating that speculators shifted their attention from BTC to ETH.

The two have only continued to diverge since then, meaning that trader interest in the coin ranked number two by market cap is only going up. Following the latest continuation to the increase, the ETH perpetual futures volume dominance has reached the 67% mark, which is a new all-time high (ATH).

The analytics firm explains,

As such, this pronounced rotation in trading activity can be a sign of growing focus on the altcoin sector among the investors. Glassnode also notes the trend could point to “an acceleration of risk appetite within this market cycle.”

Ethereum’s dominance has also grown in terms of another perpetual futures market indicator: the Open Interest. This metric measures the total amount of contracts related to a given asset that are open on all centralized derivatives exchanges.

Here is a chart that shows how ETH’s dominance of this metric has changed relative to BTC over the past few years:

Bitcoin vs Ethereum OI

As is visible in the above graph, the Ethereum perpetual futures Open Interest dominance has climbed to 43.3% recently. Bitcoin remains dominant with the metric sitting at 56.7%, but compared to earlier in the year, the difference is a lot closer.

In terms of the futures sector as a whole, the combined Open Interest across major altcoins (Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin) set a new ATH of $60.2 billion recently.

Altcoin Open Interest

Though, this high couldn’t last, as the indicator suffered a sharp $2.6 billion drawdown soon after. This drop in the Open Interest of the major altcoins is the tenth largest on record. The report notes,

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is floating around $4,200, down almost 7% in the last seven days.

Ethereum Price Chart
