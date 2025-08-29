Amazon Bets Big On Sweden

Amazon is doubling down on Sweden, pouring billions into data centers that power its AWS cloud empire while eyeing the country’s emergence as a NATO logistics hub and Northern Europe’s e-commerce epicenter. With a new NATO facility in Enköping and Sweden’s renewable energy and digital infrastructure fueling Amazon’s ambitions, the tech giant is positioning itself at the heart of a strategic and commercial convergence—transforming Sweden into a linchpin for both global defense and online retail dominance.

Sweden’s 2024 NATO membership has cemented its role as a linchpin on the Alliance’s northern flank, with the new logistics hub in Enköping , 80 km west of Stockholm. Announced in August 2025, the hub demands cutting-edge digital infrastructure for secure, real-time logistics management. Amazon Web Services (AWS), a key partner in NATO’s digital transformation, is primed to support such needs. A recent AWS blog post detailed how its hyperscale cloud powers NATO’s Multi-Domain Operations, enabling secure data sharing for systems like AWACS aircraft.

AWS’s expanding data centers in Västerås, Katrineholm, and Eskilstuna—where new two-story facilities have been under construction since 2018—lie just 100-150 km from Enköping. This growing infrastructure footprint underscores AWS’s long-term investment in Sweden, setting the stage for deeper collaboration.

On June 30, 2025, AWS CEO Andy Jassy met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss strengthening Sweden’s digital economy, signaling Amazon’s strategic commitment to the region. “From supporting a thriving startup ecosystem to expanding our cloud and AI capabilities, we’re committed to Sweden’s innovation journey,” commented Jassy.

Amazon’s E-commerce Bet: Sweden as a Nordic Powerhouse

Amazon’s multi-billion-dollar bet on Sweden is reshaping the country into a Northern European e-commerce and cloud powerhouse. AWS invested SEK 5.8 billion ($550 million) in Sweden from 2017-2020, with recent reports estimating up to SEK 7.5 billion ($700 million) in further expansions. Powered by 100% renewable energy, including local wind power projects, these data centers leverage Sweden’s cold climate and robust infrastructure to serve AWS’s global clients and Amazon’s retail platform, launched in Sweden in 2020.

With Sweden’s $14 billion e-commerce market as a gateway to Nordic and Baltic consumers, Amazon’s investments fuel low-latency delivery and cloud services.

It’s hardly a coincidence that Amazon is betting big on Sweden.

“Sweden’s stability, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly environment make it a magnet for companies like Amazon,” says Stockholm-based Finnish entrepreneur, Markus Varsikko, CEO & Founder of Amazon sales consultancy Dash Retail. “Despite its social-democratic leanings, Sweden embraces global players with open arms. The country boasts a highly skilled workforce, a robust digital ecosystem—especially in e-commerce—and a thriving AI startup scene with over 200 companies driving innovation”.

“Add to that AWS’s access to affordable, renewable energy, and Sweden becomes the perfect hub for high-value operations. Its strategic position as a Nordic leader, far surpassing neighbors like Finland, gives Amazon a unique platform to dominate both cloud services and e-commerce in the region,” says Varsikko.

Sweden is a Nordic e-commerce powerhouse, fueled by its advanced digital infrastructure, high internet penetration, and strategic position as a gateway to Northern European markets. With a $14 billion e-commerce market in 2024, Sweden boasts one of the highest per-capita online spending rates globally, driven by tech-savvy consumers and robust logistics networks. Amazon’s 2020 retail launch in Sweden, coupled with its AWS data centers.

The country’s renewable energy and cold climate enable cost-efficient, sustainable data center operations, supporting low-latency cloud services and e-commerce delivery for millions across Scandinavia and the Baltics. The surge in demand from AI positions Sweden as a linchpin for the company’s e-commerce and cloud ambitions, amplifying its dominance in the region’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

This commercial prowess is amplified by Sweden’s growing defense significance as a NATO member since 2024. The new Enköping logistics hub positions Sweden as a critical node for coordinating NATO’s northern flank operations. AWS’s expertise in secure cloud services, already supporting NATO’s data-sharing needs for defense systems, could align with the hub’s requirements for real-time logistics management. By leveraging Sweden’s digital infrastructure, Amazon bridges its e-commerce dominance with potential defense applications, making the country a dual hub for global commerce and security.