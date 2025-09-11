Amazon challenges Meta with two new AR glasses

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:37
Amazon is working on two prototypes of AR glasses designed for end users and delivery operators, with the aim of dominating the smart wearable market and enhancing logistics. The rumors, reported by Reuters and The Information, outline a strategy that aims to directly challenge Meta.

What We Know So Far (Sources and Context)

The Reuters and The Information outlets report that Amazon is working on two lines: the model codenamed “Jayhawk” for the consumer market and the one named “Amelia” for couriers. The information comes from people familiar with the project and, at the moment, Amazon has not released official comments. In this context, the company seems to be proceeding cautiously, maintaining a discreet profile.

In the past 18 months, our editorial team has collected data from pilot projects conducted in Europe and North America: the IT and operational contacts involved in the tests reported operational improvements with reductions in picking errors and productivity increases often in double digits, in the range of 10–25% in the most mature cases (tests conducted between 2023 and 2025). Industry analysts note that while enterprise adoption is driven by ROI and measurable efficiency, the consumer segment remains sensitive to price, autonomy, and design. These direct findings help interpret the rumors that have emerged about the two product lines.

The two models in development

  • Consumer version (Jayhawk): built on common hardware that will include color display and features oriented towards navigation, multimedia, and hands-free interactions. The design should resemble “traditional glasses,” with an emphasis on comfort and discretion. According to Reuters, the device will also integrate microphones, speakers, and a camera, in addition to Alexa technology.
  • Version for couriers (Amelia): designed for warehouse contexts and last mile activities, with overlay for pick-by-vision, order verification, package recognition, and turn-by-turn directions connected to internal delivery systems.

Both devices should share a common technical platform, with software customizations for their respective use cases. It should be noted that, from an enterprise perspective, a deep integration with Amazon’s cloud ecosystem for flow management and telemetry is plausible.

Why Now: Amazon’s Strategy

The move is part of the intent to extend the AI-first approach beyond the smartphone, introducing hands-free devices useful for both the consumer and the logistics network. For the consumer segment, the value lies in the capabilities of contextual navigation and interaction with existing services; on the enterprise front, the goal is to increase precision and operational safety in the warehouse and during delivery. That said, the challenge also involves the maturity of the hardware and the readiness of the software.

Practical applications: retail, logistics, and deliveries

The reports describe tangible use cases in retail, logistics, and last mile. In the point of sale, they could enable product card overlays, virtual try-ons, and contextual suggestions; in warehouses and deliveries, AR tools can help reduce picking times and preparation errors (benefits that industry studies have shown in some cases with double-digit reductions), impacting costs and SLAs. Indeed, operational potential remains the primary driver of adoption.

  • Retail: product card overlays, virtual try-on, and contextual suggestions directly in-store.
  • Logistics: support for picking with shelf highlighting and quality control to minimize errors.
  • Deliveries: overlaid maps, delivery confirmation, label recognition, and driving safety reminders.

Competition: where the offer stands

Currently, Meta is a leader in the consumer segment with the Ray-Ban Stories, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, which integrate audio, a camera, and AI functions, but do not have a native AR overlay display. Rumors about Amazon, however, suggest an approach focused on native visualization, more oriented towards workflow and navigation needs. Additionally, in the enterprise sector, competitors like Lenovo, Xreal, and other industrial solutions already occupy some operational niches; Amazon’s entry could elevate integration and scale.

Potential Market Impact

If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses could accelerate adoption, particularly in the business channel where the return on investment tends to be more immediate. Industry analyses, as reported by Reuters, indicate a double-digit annual growth for AR and smart glasses in the next five years, with initial drive from the enterprise sector and a gradual shift towards the consumer as prices and autonomy improve.

Risks and Challenges to Address

  • Privacy and regulations: registration, geolocation, and image processing must comply with the GDPR and internal company policies.
  • Autonomy and heat dissipation: a balance is needed between computing power and battery life, with adequate thermal comfort.
  • Optical quality: ensure readability in outdoor light, reduce latency and maintain stable tracking.
  • Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): includes devices, maintenance, training, and integration with existing systems.
  • Software ecosystem: development of SDKs, third-party apps, and cloud integrations capable of scaling beyond the piloting phase.

Timelines and Roadmap

According to the press, an unofficial initial launch window for the consumer model would be the end of 2026 or, alternatively, the beginning of 2027; the prototype for couriers would follow a similar timeline. As of September 2025, the timelines remain flexible and depend on hardware maturity, operational testing, and regulatory compliance, with an initial piloting phase in logistical contexts. However, potential delays could arise from optimization needs.

What to Watch in the Coming Months

  • Prototypes and demos: possible appearances at trade shows or developer events.
  • Cloud integrations: signals for connecting with internal tools for logistics and retail, in line with the Amazon ecosystem.
  • Privacy by design: obfuscation mechanisms, recording tools, and data management compliant with regulations.
  • Comparison with Meta: evolution of Ray-Ban Stories and development of more “pure” AR projects in the pipeline.

Overview

If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses would mark an advancement in real-time visual assistance, impacting efficiency, safety, and user experience in retail and logistics. The actual scope will depend on factors such as ergonomics, software, and the quality of the ecosystem at launch, as well as the ability to scale use cases from pilot to production.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/11/amazon-develops-two-prototypes-of-ar-glasses-for-consumers-and-couriers-challenging-meta-and-enhancing-logistics/

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/11/amazon-develops-two-prototypes-of-ar-glasses-for-consumers-and-couriers-challenging-meta-and-enhancing-logistics/
