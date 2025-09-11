Amazon develops two prototypes of AR glasses for consumers and couriers: challenging Meta and enhancing logistics

Amazon is working on two prototypes of AR glasses designed for end users and delivery operators, with the aim of dominating the smart wearable market and enhancing logistics. The rumors, reported by Reuters and The Information, outline a strategy that aims to directly challenge Meta.
The Reuters and The Information outlets report that Amazon is working on two lines: the model codenamed “Jayhawk” for the consumer market and the one named “Amelia” for couriers. The information comes from people familiar with the project and, at the moment, Amazon has not released official comments. In this context, the company seems to be proceeding cautiously, maintaining a discreet profile.
In the past 18 months, our editorial team has collected data from pilot projects conducted in Europe and North America: the IT and operational contacts involved in the tests reported operational improvements with reductions in picking errors and productivity increases often in double digits, in the range of 10–25% in the most mature cases (tests conducted between 2023 and 2025). Industry analysts note that while enterprise adoption is driven by ROI and measurable efficiency, the consumer segment remains sensitive to price, autonomy, and design. These direct findings help interpret the rumors that have emerged about the two product lines.
Both devices should share a common technical platform, with software customizations for their respective use cases. It should be noted that, from an enterprise perspective, a deep integration with Amazon’s cloud ecosystem for flow management and telemetry is plausible.
The move is part of the intent to extend the AI-first approach beyond the smartphone, introducing hands-free devices useful for both the consumer and the logistics network. For the consumer segment, the value lies in the capabilities of contextual navigation and interaction with existing services; on the enterprise front, the goal is to increase precision and operational safety in the warehouse and during delivery. That said, the challenge also involves the maturity of the hardware and the readiness of the software.
The reports describe tangible use cases in retail, logistics, and last mile. In the point of sale, they could enable product card overlays, virtual try-ons, and contextual suggestions; in warehouses and deliveries, AR tools can help reduce picking times and preparation errors (benefits that industry studies have shown in some cases with double-digit reductions), impacting costs and SLAs. Indeed, operational potential remains the primary driver of adoption.
Currently, Meta is a leader in the consumer segment with the Ray-Ban Stories, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, which integrate audio, a camera, and AI functions, but do not have a native AR overlay display. Rumors about Amazon, however, suggest an approach focused on native visualization, more oriented towards workflow and navigation needs. Additionally, in the enterprise sector, competitors like Lenovo, Xreal, and other industrial solutions already occupy some operational niches; Amazon’s entry could elevate integration and scale.
If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses could accelerate adoption, particularly in the business channel where the return on investment tends to be more immediate. Industry analyses, as reported by Reuters, indicate a double-digit annual growth for AR and smart glasses in the next five years, with initial drive from the enterprise sector and a gradual shift towards the consumer as prices and autonomy improve.
According to the press, an unofficial initial launch window for the consumer model would be the end of 2026 or, alternatively, the beginning of 2027; the prototype for couriers would follow a similar timeline. As of September 2025, the timelines remain flexible and depend on hardware maturity, operational testing, and regulatory compliance, with an initial piloting phase in logistical contexts. However, potential delays could arise from optimization needs.
If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses would mark an advancement in real-time visual assistance, impacting efficiency, safety, and user experience in retail and logistics. The actual scope will depend on factors such as ergonomics, software, and the quality of the ecosystem at launch, as well as the ability to scale use cases from pilot to production.