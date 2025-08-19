Amazon shares are underperforming the Nasdaq 100 in 2025

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 22:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022-0.67%

Amazon is falling behind in a market fixated on artificial intelligence. After its July 31 earnings letdown, the stock has trailed the Nasdaq 100 throughout the year. This gap only widened over the past two weeks. 

The Nasdaq 100 is up by almost 13% in 2025, more than double Amazon’s 5.5% rise. The company’s shares now sit in the lower half of Nasdaq 100 performers, despite striking a $1 billion cloud deal with the Trump administration, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. 

The stock also trades near the deepest discount to the benchmark on record, a sharp turn for a stock that spent much of the last 20 years at a clear premium.

Amazon’s slide followed weaker growth at Amazon Web Services, the cloud unit long seen as the group’s profit engine. The shortfall stoked worries that AWS may be ceding ground to rivals. It also fed a larger concern among investors: that Amazon’s push into AI has not yet translated into results on the scale seen at other giants such as Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc.

Some on Wall Street are now reframing Amazon’s diversified model as a negative. The argument is that the mix of businesses, spanning online retail, advertising, cloud services and physical stores, dilutes the stock’s appeal for those who want the firm to bet primarily on AI.

“For a lot of investors, Amazon just isn’t a pure-play way to play a theme you believe in,” said Eric Clark, portfolio manager of the Rational Dynamic Brands Fund. “People want purity in their investments. And if you want that, Amazon looks like a company that’s watered down by all the different businesses.”

Amazon’s e-commerce model has become less attractive with the rise of AI

E-commerce still delivers the bulk of Amazon’s revenue. Over the years, its heavy spending across many areas, from AWS to Whole Foods, has helped attract growth-oriented shareholders. Last week, the company said it plans to more than double the number of cities where it offers same-day grocery deliveries, underscoring its continued commitment to logistics and retail.

But with AI now the dominant topic in markets, that diversified model is drawing less enthusiasm. Investors watching cloud growth are comparing AWS against faster-growing competitors and rewarding firms most closely tied to AI infrastructure and services.

By the numbers, AWS remained the market leader in renting computing power but posted 17% revenue growth in Q2. That pace lagged Microsoft’s Azure, where sales climbed 39%, and Google Cloud, which rose 32%. The contrast has sharpened the debate about whether AWS is losing share and whether Amazon’s AI spending is paying off quickly enough.

Capital is also flowing to other companies building out AI capacity. Shares of Oracle Corp. and Nvidia-backed CoreWeave Inc. have surged this year as they scale up computing resources, based on earlier reports by Cryptopolitan. Oracle deepened its move into AI services with a deal last month to provide OpenAI with an additional 4.5 gigawatts of U.S. data-center power, and its stock is up almost 50% this year. 

Amazon’s AI chip leader moved to Arm

In a separate move that underscores shifting dynamics in the chip world, Arm Holdings has hired an Amazon artificial intelligence chip leader to advance its own silicon plans. Rami Sinno, who worked on Amazon’s in-house AI chips Trainium and Inferentia, designed to build and run large AI systems, has joined Arm, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Arm historically has not produced complete chips. Chip makers including Apple and Nvidia use Arm technology in their processors, a model that has made Arm central to smartphones and increasingly to data-center and AI hardware.

That stance is changing. In July, Arm said it would invest profits to develop chips and similar components. Hiring Sinno signals the company’s intent to move further into full-chip development as demand for AI accelerators, custom silicon, and power-efficient designs keeps rising.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M