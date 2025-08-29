AMBTS Raises $23.2M to Build BTC Treasury

Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy (AMBTS), established by Dutch crypto-asset service provider Amdax, has raised €20 million ($23.2 million) in its initial financing round. The funding, secured through private placements, will seed the company’s bitcoin accumulation strategy. The round, capped at €30 million ($34.8 million), is expected to close in September 2025.

The proceeds will support AMBTS’s plan to establish one of the first independent bitcoin treasury companies in Europe, with a listing on Euronext Amsterdam. Over the long term, AMBTS aims to grow its holdings to at least 1% of all bitcoin in circulation.

Marc van der Chijs, founder of bitcoin miner Hut 8, is among the early backers.