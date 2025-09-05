American Bitcoin, Backed By Trump, Ends Nasdaq Debut Up 17%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 20:25

American Bitcoin, a mining company tied to US President Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., wrapped up its first day of trading on the Nasdaq with sharp swings but still managed to finish 16.75% higher at just over $8. After-hours trading pushed the stock up another 6% to $8.50, reports confirmed.

Wild Price Swings On First Day

Trading opened with a rush. The newly rebranded company, formed through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP), jumped as high as $13.21 from Gryphon’s previous close of $6.90, a 90% surge.

That early momentum collapsed quickly, sending the stock down to $6.70 in the afternoon before it recovered part of the loss. Nasdaq halted trading five times due to extreme volatility.

Despite the erratic moves, Bloomberg estimated Eric Trump’s 7.5% stake at roughly $548 million by the end of the session. His fortune is now tied directly to how American Bitcoin performs in the market.

Dual Strategy Of Mining And Buying

According to Eric Trump, the company will not only mine Bitcoin but also buy it when conditions make more sense. He described the approach as switching “to whichever is better at the time.”

The company’s existing treasury already holds 2,443 BTC, making it the 25th-largest stash among public companies. With Bitcoin trading above $112,000, that holding is worth about $275 million.

Eric Trump emphasized that the business will aim to maximize shareholder value by balancing mining output and market purchases:

“We’re going to harness daily mining to the fullest, but we can also go out and purchase Bitcoin to support the treasury,” the presidential son said.


Political Undertones And A Second Venture

The launch has stirred questions about whether American Bitcoin benefits from President Trump’s crypto-friendly stance.

Eric Trump dismissed criticism that his family is profiting directly from political ties, saying his father has “nothing to do with this business.”

The American Bitcoin debut came just days after another Trump-linked venture. Tokens for World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a separate crypto project involving President Trump and his sons, were listed on exchanges earlier in the week.

WLFI’s performance has so far been weak, dropping 30% from its debut price and losing another 7% in the last 24 hours to about 21 cents, based on CoinMarketCap data. A company tied to the Trumps owns nearly a quarter of all WLFI tokens, estimated at $4.6 billion in value.

While WLFI struggles to gain traction, American Bitcoin’s opening has given the Trump family another high-profile position in the crypto sector.

Whether the stock can maintain its momentum after a chaotic debut remains uncertain, but Eric Trump called the launch “an unbelievable day” and insisted “the floodgates are just starting to open.”

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/american-bitcoin-backed-by-trump-ends-debut-nasdaq-session-up-17/

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
