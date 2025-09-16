American Express (AXP) Stock: Surges Amid NFT-Style Travel Stamps Launch on Ethereum

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 00:36
EPNS
PUSH$0.03567-1.81%
Wink
LIKE$0.010112-4.18%
Octavia
VIA$0.015+1.35%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004428-0.24%

TLDR

  • Amex unveils blockchain travel stamps, blending trips with digital identity
  • Travel goes Web3: Amex launches Base-powered digital journey stamps
  • Amex taps Coinbase’s Base for NFT-like travel tokens, shares climb
  • American Express fuses travel with blockchain via ERC-721 stamps
  • Amex debuts digital travel stamps, signaling push into Web3 identity

American Express shares climbed 0.81% to $327.95 as the company unveiled Ethereum-based digital travel stamps through its revamped app.

American Express (AXP)

These commemorative stamps mark cardholder journeys and function as valueless ERC-721 tokens stored on Coinbase’s Base network. The product signals Amex’s commitment to fusing traditional travel experiences with modern digital identity tools.

AXP Gains as Amex Launches Travel NFT Tokens on Ethereum

American Express launched a new feature in its travel app that issues blockchain-based digital stamps to commemorate trips. Each stamp acts as an NFT-like marker, technically an ERC-721 token, created on the Base network developed by Coinbase. The tokens are minted whenever a user books travel with their Amex card.

The stamps hold no monetary value and cannot be traded or transferred on secondary markets. American Express opted not to brand them as NFTs to maintain simplicity and relevance within the travel experience. Instead, the tokens serve purely as digital mementos that showcase where users have traveled.

Fireblocks plays a key role by powering the digital wallet infrastructure behind the new product. The startup offers Wallet-as-a-Service capabilities that allow seamless NFT integration inside the app. Users can access, store, and view their stamps through this wallet without additional steps or blockchain know-how.

ETH Declines as Amex Picks Base Network for Stamps

Ethereum slipped 2.24% in trading, showing a contrast with Amex’s integration of its blockchain infrastructure for product innovation. While ETH remains a cornerstone for many decentralized applications, its price faced typical volatility unrelated to Amex’s specific project. The choice of Base, an Ethereum Layer 2, suggests continued enterprise confidence in Ethereum’s underlying tech.

The Base network offers scalability and low transaction fees, making it suitable for high-volume minting use cases like Amex’s travel stamps. This approach allows American Express to avoid mainnet congestion while ensuring interoperability with the wider Ethereum ecosystem. As more companies explore such integrations, utility-driven NFT use cases could become more common.

Ethereum’s long-term adoption outlook remains steady, although short-term price movements do not always reflect enterprise-level engagement. Projects like Amex’s show that blockchain infrastructure continues to attract large firms for customer engagement tools. These developments often occur without impacting crypto market prices.

COIN Marginally Rises Amid Strategic Collaboration with Amex

Coinbase shares rose 0.13% following news of Amex utilizing the company’s Base network to support digital passport stamps. The collaboration highlights Coinbase’s continued push into Web3 infrastructure by offering enterprise-grade solutions beyond traditional exchange services. It also positions Coinbase as a backend partner for major financial institutions.

Base provides a developer-friendly environment for Layer 2 blockchain applications, reducing costs and boosting performance. Coinbase built Base to onboard companies like American Express that aim to deliver Web3 features without decentralization hurdles. This partnership validates Base’s capacity to handle real-world, large-scale deployments.

The partnership strengthens its reputation within the fintech and Web3 sectors. The ongoing enterprise adoption of Base could provide steady growth opportunities as Web2 and Web3 merge. The Amex integration could serve as a template for future corporate collaborations on the Base platform.

 

The post American Express (AXP) Stock: Surges Amid NFT-Style Travel Stamps Launch on Ethereum appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001945-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,933.74-0.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.216-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313-0.26%
Polkadot
DOT$4.138-5.20%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-8.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily