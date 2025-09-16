American Express Brings Back Passport Stamps

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:34
Union
U$0.016304-12.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08829+0.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1248+0.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367+1.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017412+3.67%
Blockchain
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:35

For many travelers, the small stamp tucked inside a passport once served as the most tangible proof of adventure.

With border controls moving to digital systems, that tradition is fading fast — and American Express thinks blockchain can fill the gap.

A Digital Souvenir

The company has unveiled “Amex Passport,” a collection of travel-themed tokens that function as personalized keepsakes. Instead of ink on paper, each stamp lives on Base, Ethereum’s Layer-2 network, recorded as an ERC-721 non-fungible token. Cardholders can showcase favorite trips with a digital stamp noting the country, the date, and a brief description of what made the journey special.

Exclusive to Amex Members

Only U.S. consumer cardholders with linked online accounts can mint these stamps, which are non-transferable and cannot be resold. Past vacations booked through Amex over the last two years will automatically be added, while new trips can be customized with highlights like a memorable hotel stay or a bucket-list attraction.

Why Amex Is Doing This

According to the company, travelers are increasingly nostalgic for the ritual of passport stamping. A recent survey it conducted showed 73% of respondents wanted new ways to digitally commemorate journeys, and more than half said they missed the old physical stamps. “Amex Passport is about capturing that magic again,” said Luke Gebb, head of Amex Digital Labs.

Beyond Travel Photos

Amex’s project is part of a broader trend of corporations turning to public blockchains to secure consumer data without centralized servers. The U.S. Department of Commerce, for example, recently began publishing key economic statistics on-chain. For Amex, the shift reflects a bet that digital souvenirs can appeal to younger travelers while also highlighting the company’s tech credentials.

Crypto and Tourism Converge

The move comes as crypto continues to seep into the travel sector. Platforms like Travala already allow digital asset payments for millions of hotels worldwide, and research suggests crypto spenders often stay longer and spend more when traveling. Data from 2024 showed 14% of global crypto transactions went to tourism and hospitality.

With blockchain passport stamps, American Express is tapping into that crossover — merging nostalgia with new technology to make travel memories harder to forget.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/american-express-brings-back-passport-stamps-on-the-blockchain/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1958-16.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.010161-0.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-3.42%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 21:17
Share
DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is tapping former U.S. Department of Justice attorney Kevin Muhlendorf to be the agency’s new Inspector General, a June 23 press release from the federal regulator shows. SEC Chair Praises Kevin Muhlendorf’s Watchdog Credentials According to the Monday press release , the one-time litigation associate at Steptoe & Johnson LLP will take the reins as the SEC’s Inspector General on July 28. Is Change Coming To The SEC? "…The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kevin Muhlendorf will be the agency’s new Inspector General, effective July 28. Mr. Muhlendorf is a former SEC and Justice Department attorney who for the past nine years has been a… pic.twitter.com/YTLJy1i7Ba — kristen shaughnessy (@kshaughnessy2) June 23, 2025 “Kevin has the ideal combination of experience in internal investigations, compliance programs, and law enforcement to hit the ground running as our new Inspector General and ensure our agency’s operations are transparent, efficient, and effective,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “He is a proven leader—and former inspector general—with a reputation for fairness and objectivity, and we’re pleased to welcome someone with his record of accomplishment back to the SEC,” he added. Having spent the last nine years working largely on securities-focused cases for Wiley Rein LLP in Washington, D.C., Muhlendorf has extensive regulatory experience . Muhlendorf also previously served as Senior Counsel for the SEC from 2004 to 2010. “The SEC is genuinely committed to its investor protection mission, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to re-enter government service and help the Commission and its staff pursue that mission with efficiency and integrity while protecting taxpayer resources,” Muhlendorf said. Crypto Oversight Now in Focus Muhlendorf’s appointment comes just months after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler resigned amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Trump widely campaigned on enacting a crypto-friendly regulatory regime, a stark contrast to Gensler’s regulation-by-enforcement approach to digital assets. The SEC has since established the Crypto Task Force in order “to draw clear regulatory lines, appropriately distinguish securities from non-securities, craft tailored disclosure frameworks, provide realistic paths to registration for both crypto assets and market intermediaries, ensure that investors have the information necessary to make investment decisions, and make sure that enforcement resources are deployed judiciously.”
Chainbase
C$0.25503-0.14%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03484+2.23%
MemeCore
M$2.50886+0.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 04:25
Share
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12506-3.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.567+1.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249+0.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 20:58
Share

Trending News

More

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

DOJ Alum Kevin Muhlendorf Tapped To Police SEC As Inspector General Ahead of Trump’s Crypto Shift

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ethereum is facing a wave of liquidations, and the Solana ecosystem meme trend is weakening. When will the turning point of the crypto market come?