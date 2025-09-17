American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps

American Express has rolled out a new way for cardholders to collect travel memories: blockchain-backed passport stamps that live on a public ledger. The stamps are meant to be keepsakes, not investments, and they are tied to in-person spending while traveling.

American Express Launches Passport Stamps

According to company information and reports, the feature — called Amex Passport — issues NFT-style stamps as ERC-721 tokens on Base, an Ethereum layer-two network.

Eligible cardholders must be US consumer cardholders with their cards linked to their online Amex account. Stamps are earned when a linked card is used in person in any of 130+ qualifying countries and regions, and past trips can be stamped retroactively for up to two years based on purchase records.

What The Stamps Show

Reports have disclosed that each stamp records simple details: the country or region visited, a date, and a short note such as a favorite meal or a memorable sight.

The stamps can be viewed in the Amex Travel app’s Passport section and can be shared to social media or saved to a camera roll. They are non-transferable, which means users cannot sell or move them to other wallets; they are intended strictly as personal mementos.

How Travelers Can Earn Stamps

American Express Cardholders who pay with their Amex card, or via Apple Pay or Google Pay tied to that card, should trigger the stamp when they make qualifying purchases abroad.

Based on reports, the smart contract implementing the program was deployed roughly 25 days before the public announcement, and more than 20,000 stamps had been issued soon after launch. That early uptake suggests some interest among frequent travelers who already use Amex while abroad.

American Express: Privacy And Technical Notes

According to published coverage, American Express aims to limit what goes on chain. Stamps avoid putting personal information such as names or exact purchase details into the public ledger.

Still, the fact that entries live on a public blockchain means there are tradeoffs — some data about visits will be visible to anyone who inspects the contract.

The company says privacy safeguards are in place, but users who are cautious about on-chain traces should be aware of those limits.

What The Numbers Show

A customer survey cited around 73% of respondents saying they want more digital ways to mark trips, while about 56% said they miss getting physical passport stamps.

The initial list of eligible places covers 130+ countries and regions, and retroactive stamping reaches back two years. At launch the program applies only to US consumer cards; corporate accounts are not included.

Featured image from SOPA Images/Getty Images, chart from TradingView