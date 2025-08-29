American Rap Star Shouts Out XRP During Performance, Says It’s Not Too Late To Buy

A video clip from a Detroit event has been stirring discussion across social media platforms, showing Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean urging his audience to take a chance on cryptocurrencies. The moment occurred at the Stand With Crypto event in Michigan for its digital asset community, where Big Sean delivered an energetic show.

However, a call from Big Sean himself to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple captured even more attention among attendees.

A Clear Message From American Rap Star Big Sean

The video, now making rounds on X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, shows Big Sean addressing the crowd in direct terms. “It’s not too late. Invest in crypto right now. Tonight, if you can. Do that tonight; you’re going to get a return from it. Bitcoin is a good one, Ethereum, Ripple. Invest in that shit, I’m telling y’all right now. This is a free flip. Do it tonight; it’s about to go up,” he said.

His words drew loud reactions from the audience, many of whom cheered as he listed the leading cryptocurrencies. The event was mostly filled with crypto investors, and attendees explored an NFT gallery and enjoyed the crypto carnival.

Ripple’s mention on stage stood out because XRP has long been tied to financial institutions, central banks, and cross-border payment systems rather than hype and music culture. Hearing its name echoed from a Detroit stage by a mainstream artist shows just how much the XRP price has grown in recent months.

Many XRP proponents can argue that the cryptocurrency now belongs in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum, particularly after its rise in recent months to secure the position of the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization

What may have started as a normal statement from Big Sean quickly grew into one of the most shared moments from the entire event. This shows the type of influence celebrity endorsements have on crypto adoption.

Trend Of Celebrity Crypto Advocacy

Celebrity entertainers and athletes have steadily ventured into the world of cryptocurrency over the past decade. Notably, the movement reached its peak during the 2021 bull run when countless celebrities aligned themselves with cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Although the wave of crypto projects endorsed by celebrities has slowed down in the current market cycle, high-profile endorsements are still influential. Particularly, the launch of Donald and Melania Trump meme coins provides the best examples of how far digital assets have reached.

Another notable example is Elon Musk, who is known for his comments on social media endorsing multiple cryptocurrencies. Adding to this mix is Kanye West, who recently entered the sector by launching his own official meme coin called YZY. This has seen a mix of reactions from crypto investors, with some critics calling it another celebrity-backed gimmick.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.