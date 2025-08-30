Americans expected to bet record $30 billion legally

The college football season has kicked off, and the NFL’s regular season begins next week, which means sportsbooks are getting ready for the biggest opportunity of the year to sign up new customers and grow the wagering pot.

Americans are expected to wager a record $30 billion this NFL season through legal gambling, an 8.5% increase from last year, according to estimates by the American Gaming Association.

The biggest players in the space, Flutter-owned FanDuel and DraftKings, are facing growing competition from BetMGM and Caesars. thOer players are looking to get in the game, as online broker Robinhood teamed up with Kalshi to offer football prediction markets.

However, the largest threat these companies face are from the offshore, unlicensed sportsbooks such as Bovada, MyBookie and BetOnline.