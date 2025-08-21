America’s Bitcoin Miners Caught in $100M+ Trade War Disputes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:54
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005621+9.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.803+0.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,626.29+0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10262+2.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022255+1.76%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12467+0.42%
Bitcoin
America’s Bitcoin Miners Caught in $100M+ Trade War Disputes

The US-led trade war is emerging as a major challenge for the Bitcoin mining industry, with disputes involving Customs and Border Protection (CBP) threatening to saddle American companies with massive liabilities.

That’s the warning from The Miner Mag’s latest Bitcoin Mining Update, which outlined the risks facing firms caught in the crosshairs of escalating tariffs.

According to the report, the White House’s recent tariff adjustments have left importers facing steep duties on mining rigs. Machines originating from China are now subject to a 57.6% tariff, while those sourced from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand face a 21.6% rate.

The consequences are already hitting leading US-listed mining firms. CleanSpark disclosed it could face as much as $185 million in potential liabilities tied to a CBP dispute over equipment origins, while IREN is fighting a $100 million claim from the agency.

At the same time, mining revenues remain under pressure. The network’s hash price has been stuck below $60 per petahash a second, with transaction fees dropping to less than 1% of block rewards. Despite these headwinds, IREN and MARA Holdings each managed to produce more than 700 BTC in July.

Meanwhile, American Bitcoin, a mining venture backed by members of President Donald Trump’s family, has moved forward with a major acquisition, exercising an option to purchase more than 16,000 rigs from Bitmain. The deal, structured to sidestep tariff-related pricing, underscores how US miners are adapting to shifting trade rules.

On the supply side, Chinese hardware giants are also adjusting. Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT have all announced US-based operations to ease tariff impacts. Canaan, in particular, has shifted its headquarters to Singapore and revealed new US investments, reflecting a broader effort to secure market access despite rising barriers.

Analysts warn that if tariffs continue to climb, US demand for mining rigs could weaken, potentially giving an edge to operators abroad. For now, the industry remains in flux, caught between shrinking margins, growing regulatory risks, and the geopolitical weight of the trade war.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/americas-bitcoin-miners-caught-in-100m-trade-war-disputes/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

The post Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-outflows-rock-crash/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.156395+2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02227+1.78%
Sign
SIGN$0.06862+0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/21 12:28
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.95+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,629.94+0.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-2.63%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

A powerful coalition of crypto exchanges, payment firms, law enforcement agencies, and security researchers has unveiled the Beacon Network, a new initiative designed to trace and freeze illicit cryptocurrency in real time. The network, announced Wednesday by blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs, is being described as the industry’s first “end-to-end kill chain for illicit crypto […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05192+1.36%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002739-3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 11:38
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sell-Offs: Outflows Rock Crash Below $4,100, Here’s How Much Has Been Sold

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Crypto Giants Unveil Beacon Network to Freeze Stolen Funds in Minutes

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Coinbase CEO sees $1M Bitcoin, but let’s hit $124K first: Analyst