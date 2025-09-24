Stablecoins krijgen mogelijk een officiële rol in de Amerikaanse derivatenmarkt. Waarnemend CFTC voorzitter Caroline D. Pham heeft een nieuw initiatief aangekondigd dat het gebruik van stablecoins als getokeniseerd onderpand toestaat binnen de Amerikaanse derivatenhandel. Het zou de eerste keer zijn dat stablecoins op deze manier een formele functie krijgen in... Het bericht Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.Stablecoins krijgen mogelijk een officiële rol in de Amerikaanse derivatenmarkt. Waarnemend CFTC voorzitter Caroline D. Pham heeft een nieuw initiatief aangekondigd dat het gebruik van stablecoins als getokeniseerd onderpand toestaat binnen de Amerikaanse derivatenhandel. Het zou de eerste keer zijn dat stablecoins op deze manier een formele functie krijgen in... Het bericht Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.

Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 20:32
DAR Open Network
D$0.03135+1.45%
OP
OP$0.695-0.79%
stablecoinusreg

Stablecoins krijgen mogelijk een officiële rol in de Amerikaanse derivatenmarkt. Waarnemend CFTC voorzitter Caroline D. Pham heeft een nieuw initiatief aangekondigd dat het gebruik van stablecoins als getokeniseerd onderpand toestaat binnen de Amerikaanse derivatenhandel. Het zou de eerste keer zijn dat stablecoins op deze manier een formele functie krijgen in...

Het bericht Amerika overweegt stablecoins als officiële zekerheden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

The post Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ondo Finance has launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network. USDY is Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin focused on real-world asset expansion. Ondo Finance launched its USDY yieldcoin on the Stellar blockchain network today. USDY is described as Ondo’s flagship yieldcoin and represents the company’s expansion of real-world assets onto the Stellar platform. The launch aims to provide yield access across global economies through Stellar’s international network infrastructure. The deployment connects traditional finance with blockchain-based solutions by bringing real-world asset exposure to Stellar’s ecosystem. Ondo Finance positions the move as part of efforts to broaden access to yield-generating opportunities worldwide. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ondo-finance-usdy-yieldcoin-stellar-launch/
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1181+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01701+5.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:58
Share
Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

While crypto focuses on US and EU markets, real adoption is happening in Argentina, Nigeria and the Philippines, where digital assets solve survival needs. Opinion by: Maksym Sakharov, group CEO at WeFiThe crypto industry has been focused on the same markets: the United States and the European Union. The conversation has mainly concerned regulatory clarity, speculative gains and institutional access, whether Silicon Valley’s venture capital firms or Wall Street’s exchange-traded fund issuers. Unfortunately, this fixation is blinding much of the industry to a more pressing reality, where the future of crypto adoption isn’t in New York, London or Brussels, but rather in Lagos, Buenos Aires and Manila.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
RealLink
REAL$0.06369+5.48%
Boom
BOOM$0.007979+2.47%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:30
Share
Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

BitcoinWorld Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO Exciting news from the world of stablecoins! Tether, the leading issuer of the popular USDT stablecoin, has just made a significant leadership announcement. They’ve brought on board Benjamin Habbel as their new Chief Business Officer (CBO). This move is generating considerable buzz, as Habbel brings a wealth of experience from prominent roles in both traditional finance and the tech sector. His appointment as Tether CBO marks a pivotal moment for the company’s strategic direction and future growth initiatives. Who is Benjamin Habbel, Tether’s New CBO? Benjamin Habbel isn’t new to high-stakes environments. Before joining Tether, he served as the CEO of Limestone Capital, a firm known for its strategic investments. His impressive career also includes a stint at tech giant Google, where he gained valuable insights into large-scale operations and digital innovation. Furthermore, Habbel has been involved with several successful software ventures across Silicon Valley, honing his expertise in business development and strategic partnerships. His diverse background spans various critical areas: Leadership: As CEO of Limestone Capital, he guided strategic decisions. Technology: Experience at Google and Silicon Valley software firms. Business Development: A proven track record in fostering growth. Strategic Planning: Essential for navigating complex market landscapes. This blend of experience makes him an ideal candidate to drive Tether’s business objectives forward. His appointment as the new Tether CBO is a clear signal of the company’s intent to strengthen its market position and expand its reach. What Does This Strategic Hire Mean for Tether? The role of a Chief Business Officer is crucial for any company, especially one as prominent as Tether in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space. A CBO is typically responsible for identifying new business opportunities, forging strategic partnerships, and expanding market share. For Tether, Habbel’s appointment signifies a renewed focus on several key areas. We can anticipate several strategic benefits from this move: Enhanced Partnerships: Habbel’s network and experience could lead to new collaborations. Market Expansion: Driving Tether’s presence into new geographical regions or use cases. Product Innovation: Potentially exploring new stablecoin products or services. Regulatory Engagement: Navigating the complex global regulatory landscape for stablecoins. With his background, the new Tether CBO is well-positioned to leverage his expertise to solidify Tether’s foundational offerings while simultaneously exploring innovative avenues for growth. This is particularly important as the stablecoin market continues to mature and attract more scrutiny. How Will the New Tether CBO Impact USDT’s Future? USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, playing a critical role in the broader crypto ecosystem. It facilitates billions of dollars in daily transactions, providing stability in volatile markets. The addition of a seasoned executive like Benjamin Habbel as Tether CBO could significantly influence USDT’s trajectory. His strategic vision might lead to: Increased Adoption: Expanding USDT’s utility beyond trading into areas like remittances and institutional finance. Improved Trust: By professionalizing business operations and fostering transparent communication. Competitive Edge: Staying ahead of emerging stablecoin competitors and regulatory challenges. This appointment underscores Tether’s commitment to not only maintaining its leadership position but also to proactively shaping the future of digital finance. The strategic implications of having a strong Tether CBO at the helm are far-reaching, potentially impacting how businesses and individuals interact with stablecoins globally. Tether’s Vision: Expanding Beyond Stablecoins? While USDT remains its flagship product, Tether has been quietly diversifying its interests. The company has invested in various blockchain-related projects and technologies. A Chief Business Officer like Habbel, with his Silicon Valley background, is perfectly suited to identify and cultivate these new ventures. His role could extend beyond just the stablecoin business, helping Tether explore emerging opportunities in the broader Web3 and blockchain space. This strategic direction could include: Exploring new blockchain infrastructure projects. Investing in promising startups within the crypto ecosystem. Developing innovative financial services built on Tether’s existing technology. The appointment of a new Tether CBO is not merely a personnel change; it represents a forward-looking strategy to broaden Tether’s influence and ensure its relevance in an ever-changing digital economy. It’s an exciting time to watch how this leadership addition will unfold and shape the company’s future. In conclusion, Tether’s decision to hire Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer is a powerful statement about its ambitions. With his extensive experience from Google, Limestone Capital, and Silicon Valley ventures, Habbel is poised to drive strategic growth, forge new partnerships, and navigate the evolving landscape of digital finance. This move is expected to bolster Tether’s position as a leader in the stablecoin market and beyond, signaling a new era of expansion and innovation for the company. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Benjamin Habbel? A1: Benjamin Habbel is the newly appointed Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Tether. He previously served as CEO of Limestone Capital and held positions at Google and various Silicon Valley software ventures, bringing a strong background in business development and strategy. Q2: What is the role of a Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Tether? A2: The CBO is responsible for identifying new business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, expanding market share, and driving overall business growth for Tether, including its USDT stablecoin and other ventures. Q3: How might this appointment impact Tether’s USDT stablecoin? A3: This appointment is expected to lead to increased adoption of USDT, potentially through new partnerships and use cases. It could also enhance trust and reinforce Tether’s competitive edge in the stablecoin market by professionalizing its business operations. Q4: What is Limestone Capital? A4: Limestone Capital is a firm where Benjamin Habbel previously served as CEO. It is known for its strategic investments, though specific details of its operations are not central to this article. Q5: Will Tether expand into new areas beyond stablecoins? A5: While USDT remains core, Tether has shown interest in diversifying into other blockchain-related projects. Benjamin Habbel’s role as CBO could be instrumental in identifying and cultivating these new ventures, potentially expanding Tether’s influence in the broader Web3 space. Did you find this insight into Tether’s strategic leadership change valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the significant developments shaping the cryptocurrency world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the stablecoin ecosystem’s institutional adoption. This post Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01562--%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171097-0.45%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01472-0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 21:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance launches USDY yieldcoin on Stellar network

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO

Solana Price Prediction: Will SOL Hit $500 by 2026? ETH Layer 2s Like BASE and Layer Brett May Slow The Climb

US Stock Indexes Open Higher, What’s Driving The Optimism?