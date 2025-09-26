REX-Osprey debuted the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (BATS: ESK) on Thursday, the first 1940 Act ETF available for listing in the U.S. that combines direct exposure to Ethereum (ETH) and staking rewards.read moreREX-Osprey debuted the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (BATS: ESK) on Thursday, the first 1940 Act ETF available for listing in the U.S. that combines direct exposure to Ethereum (ETH) and staking rewards.read more
Amid Ethereum Swings, REX-Osprey Brings A Surprising Way To Invest In ETH
REX-Osprey debuted the REX-Osprey ETH + Staking ETF (BATS: ESK) on Thursday, the first 1940 Act ETF available for listing in the U.S. that combines direct exposure to Ethereum (ETH) and staking rewards.
read more
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.