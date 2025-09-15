Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by Major Institutional Whales Has Been Revealed, Are They Accumulating? Here Are the Latest Data

Institutional investors’ holdings of Solana (SOL) have reached remarkable levels.

According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 institutions hold a total of 11.73 million SOL in their treasuries. This amount represents 2.04% of the total current supply and is worth approximately $2.9 billion.

Approximately 585,000 SOL of these assets have been staked, representing a position worth $104.1 million. The average staked return is 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply.

Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first among companies with the largest SOL reserves. The company holds 2.14 million SOL, equivalent to approximately $528.5 million. It is followed by DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) with 2.02 million SOL and Upexi (UPXI) with 2 million SOL. Forward Industries (FORD) comes in fourth with 1.45 million SOL.

On the other hand, SOL price has risen by 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $245.19.

*This is not investment advice.

