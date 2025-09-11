Amy Lee Doubles Her No. 1s As Her High-Profile Collaboration Debuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:44
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0449+0.32%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3047+0.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015951-4.53%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.535-1.34%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000208--%

Poppy, Amy Lee, and Courtney LaPlante’s “End of You” debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, replacing Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 30: Recording artist Amy Lee attends the BUILD speaker series at AOL HQ on September 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

WireImage

Three of the most successful women in hard rock music right now — Poppy, Amy Lee of Evanescence fame, and Courtney LaPlante from the band Spiritbox — collaborated on what has become one of the most exciting team-ups in the genre in some time. The trio worked on “End of You,” which is fronted by Poppy and features the two women who power a pair of the most successful hard-rock groups working today.

“End of You” becomes an immediate bestseller in America as it opens inside the highest spaces on a trio of tallies and even earns all three stars a No. 1.

“End of You” Launches at No. 1

“End of You” debuts at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The collaboration replaces “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne at the summit as the bestselling hard rock tune throughout the United States.

Amy Lee Collects Another Win

Lee scores her second solo No. 1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally as “End of You” arrives. She previously conquered the list as a featured artist on Seether’s “Broken,” which debuted in September 2012 and finally hit No. 1 — spending two weeks there — in March 2023.

Amy Lee’s Success With Evanescence

As a member of Evanescence, Lee has collected an additional five No. 1s on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales tally. “Bring Me to Life” is the longest-running winner of the bunch, with 15 frames leading the charge. “What You Want” managed two turns, while “Fight Like a Girl” with K. Flay, “The Game Is Over,” and “Wasted on You” all led for one turn apiece.

Almost No. 1 Elsewhere

The same track narrowly misses becoming a ruler on two other purchase-only rankings published by Billboard. “End of You” launches at No. 2 on both the Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. As it arrives, the cut becomes Lee’s third solo top 10 on all three lists. It joins “Broken” with Seether as well as “Hand That Feeds,” a collaboration with Halsey.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/11/amy-lee-doubles-her-no-1s-as-her-high-profile-collaboration-debuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went