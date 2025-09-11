An address containing 300 BTC was activated after 13.1 years of dormancy

By: PANews
2025/09/11 19:33
Bitcoin
BTC$114,526.34+0.44%

PANews reported on September 11 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 13.1 years had just been activated, containing 300 BTC (currently worth US$34.18 million and US$3,564 in 2012).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04409+3.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated
Safe Token
SAFE$0.44-0.58%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004981+0.22%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0988+26.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 13:25
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006087+3.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25691-0.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves