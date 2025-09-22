An address converts half of its APX to ASTER and deploys an APX/ASTER liquidity pool on PancakeSwap

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Yu Jin, an address purchased 2.87 million APX tokens for 184,000 USDC at the end of November last year , at a price of approximately $0.064 per token . Three hours ago, the address converted half of the APX tokens into ASTER and established an APX/ASTER liquidity pool on PancakeSwap. The APX/ASTER assets are currently valued at $4.13 million, a 22- fold increase in value.
