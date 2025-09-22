An address sold 3,000 ETH on the chain 8 hours ago

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Aiyi , the address 0xB04…D6ECB sold 3,000 ETH on-chain, cashing out approximately $ 13.14 million at an average price of $ 4,382 . The address currently holds 9,804.32 ETH , worth approximately $ 42.57 million, and has engaged in frequent ETH swing trading over the past two months.

