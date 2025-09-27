An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld

In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset
-
Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries?
-
How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts?
-
Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks?
-
Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How?
-
What is the Fasset Card, and how could it help people pay with digital money in shops?
-
What is Own, Fasset’s Layer 2, and why is it important for fast and cheap transactions? Explain like a simple road over a busy highway.
-
Can you share a real example of an app using Own, like ORO for gold? What does it let people do?
-
When will people be able to use more apps on Own, and what types are coming first?
-
In which countries is Fasset approved to operate, and why does that matter for users’ safety?
-
How does Fasset protect users money and data behind the scenes?
-
What does “Shariah-compliant” mean on Fasset, and why is it important to many users? How do people add money to Fasset in places like the UAE or Bahrain? Is it through local banks?
-
If someone has never used crypto before, what first steps does Fasset recommend?
-
What learning tools or guides does Fasset give to help beginners?
-
Fasset says it has handled over $1 billion in transactions and is growing fast. What does this mean for users today?
-
What is one story of a user whose life improved because of Fasset?
-
Looking ahead, what new features or launches are coming this year that users should be excited about?
-
Which countries will Fasset focus on next, and why those markets?
-
If users could request one simple feature that makes saving or investing easier, what should they ask for?
Section 2: Quick yes/no or short answers
2a. Can users start with $1 or less?
2b. Are tokenized stocks and gold available in the mobile app?
2c. Will there be more education content inside the app this year?
Section 3: Closing Questions
3a. What promise does Fasset make to first-time users about safety, simplicity, and access?
3b. How can someone join the waitlist or start today?
Stay tuned for more thought-provoking content and engaging interviews on Bitcoinworld.co.in, World of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain News.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/an-interview-with-fasset/