An unknown hacker sold 5,001 ETH purchased 4 days ago, making a profit of $2.04 million

PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [an unknown hacker who received funds on March 28] sold 5,001 ETH purchased four days ago, making a profit of US$2.04 million.

4 days ago (8/21) used 21.76 million DAI to purchase 5,001 ETH at a price of $4,352;

4 hours ago, all 5,001 ETH were sold for 23.8 million DAI at a price of $4,760.

The band profit was US$2.04 million.

The hacker currently holds $46.13 million in assets (36.54 million DAI + 9.59 million SUSDS).