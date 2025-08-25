An unknown hacker sold 5,001 ETH purchased 4 days ago, making a profit of $2.04 million

PANews reported on August 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [an unknown hacker who received funds on March 28] sold 5,001 ETH purchased four days ago, making a profit of US$2.04 million.
- 4 days ago (8/21) used 21.76 million DAI to purchase 5,001 ETH at a price of $4,352;
- 4 hours ago, all 5,001 ETH were sold for 23.8 million DAI at a price of $4,760.
- The band profit was US$2.04 million.
The hacker currently holds $46.13 million in assets (36.54 million DAI + 9.59 million SUSDS).
