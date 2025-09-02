An Update On ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 3, And 4, On Netflix

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 03:36
My Life with the Walter Boys

Netflix

I would classify My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix the not-as-good competitor to the also-airing The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon, but unlike that show, it may turn out to have a long lifespan.

Currently hanging out in the #2 spot on Netflix’s top 10 list, many have finished binging the (thankfully not split in half) season 2, and are wondering about season 3. Well, some updates on that front.

First and foremost, no waiting, Netflix already renewed My Life with the Walter Boys for season 3 back in May 2025, months before season 2 aired here, indicating it was exceeding expectations. And since that’s for-sure happening, the crew is looking ahead to even beyond that in a potential season 4. Here’s showrunner Melanie Halsall talking to Swoon.

“I’m fascinated by these characters and these stories in this world, and I would love to keep telling these stories for as long as people keep watching them, would like to keep watching them,” she said. “So you never know. We might be seeing our characters get older and older as we go ahead, but I would love to keep telling these stories.”

My Life with the Walter Boys

Netflix

This is based on a book, Ali Novak’s 2014 novel that was published on Wattpad, but we should be extending well beyond the source material if things decide to progress from here. Before we get too deep into it, however, Halsall also had a few teases for season 3 content:

  • She wants all character to “get their place in the sun” when it comes to season 3.
  • She wants to explore the Kiley-Dylan relationship and the triangle with Alex more and “see where that’s going to go.”
  • The show is “always a love triangle” and there are no plans to change that dynamic any time soon.

Critic scores for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 have improved significantly over season 1, a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to a 67%, albeit this is not the kind of show that most critics bother to watch and review, as both only have a few reviews in, despite how popular the series is. Such is the life of an under-the-radar Netflix hit, I suppose.

Netflix does not care much about that, they only care if people are watching, and they are. Its rival, The Summer I Turned Pretty, is ending, so now it will just be this series (and any new love triangle-based competitors) from here.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/01/an-update-on-my-life-with-the-walter-boys-season-3-and-4-on-netflix/

