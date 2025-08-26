Analysis: Bitcoin ETFs may experience net outflows for the fifth consecutive month, with outflows expected to be around $1.2 billion this month

By: PANews
2025/08/26 14:45
PANews reported on August 26th that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin ETFs may experience net outflows for the fifth consecutive month, with this month's estimated outflows estimated at approximately $1.2 billion, the second-highest on record, behind only February's $3.5 billion. While Ethereum continues to attract inflows, institutional funds largely retreated during the summer, indicating a significant seasonal impact on the market. Analysts caution that capital flows are just as important as seasonal factors, and caution is advised in the current market.

