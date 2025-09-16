Analysis: Bitcoin forced liquidation remains low overall, upward trend may continue

PANews reported on September 16th that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin forced liquidations have generally remained low. Even when prices dipped lower, concentrated liquidations have only occurred this year during the March drop triggered by tariff news and the April rebound. Even when Bitcoin prices recently retreated to $106,000, there was no significant liquidation, indicating healthy leverage in the futures market. Analysts believe that downward pressure is limited, and the risk focus has shifted to the upside. If prices continue to rise, concentrated stop-loss orders could trigger further gains for Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.