Analysis: Bitcoin's historic September drop may have been priced in by the market

By: PANews
2025/09/12 19:45
PANews reported on September 12th that CoinDesk reported that historical data suggests Bitcoin may have bottomed out on September 1, 2025, with a low of approximately $107,000 on the first day of the month. Since July 2024, Bitcoin has typically reached its monthly low within the first 10 days of each month. February, June, and August 2025 were exceptions, with the lows occurring later, but the market also experienced a correction in the first 10 days before resuming its trend. This may be related to institutional portfolio rebalancing and the concentration of key macroeconomic events at the beginning of the month. Oliver Knight, Deputy Editor of Data and Tokens at CoinDesk, stated that the expiration of multiple futures and options markets at the end of each month or the beginning of the next month could cause short-term volatility and subdued trading activity as traders roll over or reposition. While historical performance is no guarantee of future performance, the fourth quarter has historically been Bitcoin's strongest period, with an average return of 85%. October was particularly strong, with only two months of declines since 2013.

A whale spent 2.3 million USDC to buy 3 million ENA

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale named "thefourthturning.eth" spent 2.3 million USDC to purchase 3 million ENA at a price of US$0.766 per coin.
PANews2025/09/12 19:55
The House of Doge disclosed that its Dogecoin treasury established with CleanCore has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Globenewswire, the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced that its official Dogecoin Treasury, established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE American: ZONE), as part of its strategic acquisition plan, now holds over 500 million Dogecoins. This follows the Treasury's previous purchase of 285.42 million Dogecoins, marking a crucial halfway point toward its first milestone of acquiring one billion Dogecoins within 30 days.
PANews2025/09/12 20:41
The Rise of DATs: From Bitcoin Holding to Yield Management

By Sankalp Shangari Compiled by Shaw Golden Finance summary Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) is a financial institution for "enthusiasts" on the chain, so what are these companies becoming? Not just
PANews2025/08/12 09:00
