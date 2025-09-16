Analysis: Despite cryptocurrency price rebound, Coinbase App Store rankings show retail investors remain on the sidelines

By: PANews
2025/09/16 08:07
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to The Block, Coinbase is currently ranked 260th in the US App Store rankings, indicating that despite the recent price increases of major cryptocurrencies, retail participation remains relatively low. Past cycles have shown that when Coinbase tops the App Store charts, it often signals a peak in retail participation and potential market saturation. The current low ranking, coupled with solid price performance, suggests that institutional and senior funds appear to be driving price increases, while retail investors are not experiencing a corresponding FOMO. Whether this pattern can persist, or whether it will be quickly replaced by renewed retail participation, will likely determine the sustainability of this cycle and when and where the market will peak.

