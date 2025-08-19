Analysis: Ethereum expected to pull back to $4075-4150 in the short term

PANews reported on August 19th that Mark Newton analyzed that Ethereum (ETH) is experiencing a slight correction, with prices expected to fall to the $4,075-4,150 range by mid-week. Newton noted that this correction is a healthy trend, with a potential rebound to around $5,100. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, should not fall below $111,900 and is expected to rise to the $130,000-140,000 range.

