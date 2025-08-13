Analysis: Institutional funds account for 75% of Coinbase Bitcoin trading volume, which may indicate price rise

PANews reported on August 13th that, according to analysis by Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, institutional funds accounted for 75% of Bitcoin trading volume on Coinbase yesterday. Historical data shows that when this proportion exceeds 75%, Bitcoin prices typically rise within a week. Furthermore, with inflation data in line with expectations, a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month is almost certain, potentially leading to three cuts throughout the year. The market is even considering the possibility of a one-time 0.5% rate cut.

