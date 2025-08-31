Analysis: South Korean retail investors are buying US-listed crypto stocks in droves, with transactions exceeding $12 billion this year

PANews reported on August 31st that according to the Korea Times, South Korean retail investors are aggressively purchasing US-listed crypto-related stocks, purchasing over $12 billion worth of shares in US-listed crypto companies, including Bitmine, Circle, and Coinbase, this year. This activity is reshaping global capital flows, garnering attention from Wall Street. Stablecoin legislation in the US and South Korea has also provided a strong backdrop for this influx of capital. Data released by 10x Research shows that in August alone, South Korean investors purchased $426 million worth of Bitmine, $226 million worth of Circle, and $183 million worth of Coinbase stock. They also invested $282 million in a 2x Ethereum ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.