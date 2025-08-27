Analyst Argues Bitcoin’s Market Cycles Are Driven by Adoption, Not Halvings

A long-standing theory in the cryptocurrency world posits that Bitcoin’s market cycles are directly tied to its halving events, occurring approximately every four years. However, a prominent analyst, James Check, is challenging this widely accepted belief. Check argues that the four-year cycle theory is a misnomer, and that Bitcoin’s market movements are instead anchored by …

