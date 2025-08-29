Analyst: Ethereum ETF inflows approach $10 billion since early July

By: PANews
2025/08/29 23:41
PANews reported on August 29th that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "Ethereum ETFs are in an absolute boom period. Since the beginning of July, its capital inflow has reached nearly $10 billion. In addition, the cumulative inflow of Ethereum ETFs since listing is nearly $14 billion."

