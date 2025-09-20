Analyst: Final approval of Ethereum staking ETH is expected to be brought forward to next month

PANews reported on September 20 that the Ethereum (ETH) staking entry queue has fallen to its lowest level in four weeks, with the market worried that a surge in exit queues could trigger a massive sell-off. The market has found that the continued accumulation and buying of Ethereum treasuries and spot ETH ETFs are absorbing the selling pressure. Most of these institutions have or plan to stake assets to obtain additional returns, which may drive an increase in the staking entry queue in the coming weeks. Another positive expectation is the potential launch of ETH staking ETFs, which means that some investors may release liquidity and re-enter related products in the future to adjust their market exposure, rather than completely exit the ETH market. The deadline for final approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is April 2026. According to analyst Axel Bitblaze, approval is expected to be brought forward to October 2025. He added: "The next deadline for BlackRock's ETH staking approval is in October, and I think approval is likely to happen." PANews reported on September 20 that the Ethereum (ETH) staking entry queue has fallen to its lowest level in four weeks, with the market worried that a surge in exit queues could trigger a massive sell-off. The market has found that the continued accumulation and buying of Ethereum treasuries and spot ETH ETFs are absorbing the selling pressure. Most of these institutions have or plan to stake assets to obtain additional returns, which may drive an increase in the staking entry queue in the coming weeks. Another positive expectation is the potential launch of ETH staking ETFs, which means that some investors may release liquidity and re-enter related products in the future to adjust their market exposure, rather than completely exit the ETH market. The deadline for final approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is April 2026. According to analyst Axel Bitblaze, approval is expected to be brought forward to October 2025. He added: "The next deadline for BlackRock's ETH staking approval is in October, and I think approval is likely to happen."