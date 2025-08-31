Analyst: Gold can still withstand the stock market sell-off, while Bitcoin can hedge against pressure in the bond market

PANews reported on August 31st, according to CoinDesk, that given the Trump administration's public support and actions for cryptocurrencies, some investors are beginning to question whether gold can still serve as the world's favorite hedge asset. André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise Asset Management, stated that gold works best as a hedge during stock market crashes, while Bitcoin is more resilient when the US bond market is under pressure. Historical data and industry research support this view: gold typically rises during bear markets, while Bitcoin performs better during Treasury sell-offs. By 2025, gold prices had risen by over 30%, while Bitcoin had risen by approximately 16.46%, reflecting the distinct roles that the two play as investors weigh rising yields, stock market volatility, and Trump's support for cryptocurrencies.