Analyst Predicts Bittensor (TAO) Price Could Pump Soon – Here’s What the Chart Shows

TAO is back on traders’ radar as it tests a price zone that could set up the next big move. Right now TAO price trades near $303.15, and two well-known analysts on X (formerly Twitter) are watching key levels that may decide whether the token bounces or slides lower. TAO Price Key Support Levels to

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.