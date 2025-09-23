The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed […] The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed […] The post Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip appeared first on Coindoo.

Analyst Sees Strong Buy Opportunity for SEI After Indicator Flip

By: Coindoo
2025/09/23 23:17
The token, which had faced a steady decline earlier this month, is now drawing attention as technical indicators show mixed signals.

On the daily chart, SEI trades at $0.293 at the time of writing, marking a modest 1.1% uptick in the past 24 hours. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 43, signaling weakening momentum after briefly holding above 50. This reflects cautious sentiment, as the token remains below key resistance near $0.35.

However, some analysts see reasons for optimism. Market analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that SEI just triggered a buy signal on the TD Sequential indicator, the same tool that previously marked its last local top.

“$SEI is screaming buy! The last time TD Sequential called it, $SEI topped. Now it just flipped buy at the monthly open. I’m loading here,” Ali noted on X.

Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

If momentum builds, the $0.30 mark will be the first resistance to clear, followed by stronger hurdles at $0.35 and $0.40. On the downside, support lies around $0.28, with further risk if it breaks toward the $0.25 zone.

The coming days will determine whether the TD Sequential buy call can spark a rebound or if SEI will continue consolidating under pressure.

