Analyst Warns XRP Holders To Be Prepared For This Possibility

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/20 02:30
​​Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP holders to stay prepared for the future. In a new video, he explains that many people focus only on news events, such as the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions. While these events are essential, he says they are not the primary concern for investors.

Hilton Urges XRP Holders To Build A Structured Investment Plan

Austin Hilton says that the best way for investors to prepare is to build a structured plan. He urges every XRP holder to know three basic things: how many tokens they own, the average price they paid for them, and the price at which they want to sell. According to Hilton, these details form the base of a strong investment approach. Without this knowledge, investors are more likely to react with fear when prices drop. With it, they can stay calm and think about the future instead of the moment.

For him, the answer is not to avoid risk but to prepare for it with structure. He reminds his audience that the crypto market has already faced tough years in 2022 and 2023, with some of that pressure stretching into 2024. XRP holders went through difficult times, but Hilton says they are now beginning to see positive changes. He also warns that the market can be challenging, so holders need to stay disciplined. 

Following a steady plan helps them remember that the fundamental value of XRP remains unchanged, even if the market sentiment turns negative. According to the analyst, XRP could offer its holders some of the best opportunities to grow their investment in the crypto market. He believes it could rise 10 times, 20 times, or even 50 times in the future if they stay patient.

Market Volatility Seen As Opportunity, Not Fear

Hilton also discusses market swings and advises investors not to fear volatility, but rather to view it as an opportunity to grow. He tells XRP holders to accept that the market moves up and down. Instead of panicking, he suggests looking at dips as good times to buy if they believe in the long-term future of crypto.

According to the analyst, the total value of the global crypto market is a sign of where things could go. Now close to $4 trillion, Hilton believes it could grow to $8 trillion or more. For holders who share this outlook, he asks why they would not continue to add to their holdings during periods of weakness. Hilton makes it clear that this is not financial advice, but rather his own choice, stating that he personally continues to buy when prices dip.

For him, discipline, patience, and belief in long-term growth are what will help XRP holders to maximize their returns on future growth.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
