Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold’s Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale

By: Coindoo
2025/09/13 01:36
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32968+2.30%

Analysts at QCP Capital believe it’s possible for Bitcoin to match gold’s historic run and are actively watching the two assets in tandem before releasing their Q4 forecast for $BTC.

The analysts spoke to Decrypt Media to state: ‘We’re watching whether the gold-to-Bitcoin ratio approaches 0.041, a level that has historically coincided with periods where gold rallies while Bitcoin stabilizes. With institutional treasury flows picking up, this zone is worth monitoring as a potential marker for shifting market dynamics.’

As the experts see it, Bitcoin’s growing institutional adoption and investor trust are primarily the catalysts behind the asset’s chart performance.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will likely contribute to that, as it aims to boost the Bitcoin network’s performance for faster and cheaper transactions.

Will Bitcoin Outperform Gold in 2025?

This is the question that Myriad, a market prediction platform, asked its users to gauge the market’s sentiment, and the results were surprising: 62.7% said no.

Myriad asking users if Bitcoin will outperform gold in 2025.Source: Myriad

Here’s the interesting part, though. Yesterday, in the hours before the news world heard that the gold price had reached an inflation-adjusted record high for the first time in 45 years, only 54% (compared to 62.7%) of the respondents were in the ‘no’ boat.

This means that close to half (46%) of the users believed that Bitcoin could match gold’s historic run.

An even more interesting question is whether Bitcoin could outweigh gold in five years or more. The answer might’ve been much different.

Crypto analyst Fred Kruger believes Bitcoin could reach a total market value of $200T+ within the next 20 years, surpassing gold’s market cap by 500%. The reasons behind his belief? Bitcoin’s historical annual returns over the past 10 years.

The historical annual returns for different asset classes, including gold and Bitcoin.Source: Bitcoin One Million

Bitcoin bagged eight out of the last 10 years in terms of annual returns and, every time it did, it smoked gold.

A Q4 rally could turn the odds, pushing Bitcoin to a new ATH and rallying the entire market – and Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15M+ presale only accelerates things.

How the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Could Make Bitcoin Great

Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) is the Layer-2 upgrade that promises to make Bitcoin truly great and ensure the network is more feasible for large institutional players and retail investors alike.

The $15M+ presale is raising funds to create a truly effective Layer-2 solution to one of Bitcoin’s most pressing issues: its performance limitation of seven transactions per second (TPS.)

Bitcoin currently ranks 26th on the list of blockchains with the highest TPS, according to Chainspect, which varies depending on the network’s performance. Sometimes it drops several spots.

Bitcoin’s ranking based on TPS.Source: Chainspect

By contrast, Ethereum is 18th with a real-time TPS above 21, Solana is third on the list with 886.1, and Somnia is first with 1,308. So, the standard is high and Hyper plans to take Bitcoin there and beyond.

To that end, Hyper relies on tools like the Canonical Bridge to decongest the Bitcoin network, lower transaction costs, and enable near-instant finality. The bridge does that with the help of the Bitcoin Relay Program, which verifies Bitcoin transactions nearly instantly.

Once the transactions go through, the Canonical Bridge mints the users tokens into the Hyper layer, enabling you to use the wrapped Bitcoin at will within the Hyper ecosystem. And withdraw it back to the Bitcoin’s native network whenever you choose to.

How the Hyper Layer-2 works.

By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, which enables the ultra-fast execution of DeFi apps and smart contracts, the Layer-2 makes Bitcoin faster, cheaper, and more scalable.

This makes the network more feasible for institutional investors who manage thousands of transactions per second – and more reliable (and cheaper) for retail investors by eliminating the fee-based priority system the Bitcoin Layer-1 has in place.

Hyper has undoubtedly earned investors’ trust, as the presale has just surpassed $15.2M, making it one of the fastest-growing and most successful presales of 2025.

Whale activity has played a part in that, with the past 24 hours alone seeing whale buys of $16.9K, $11.1K, $10.1K, and $10.1K. August, by the way, saw significantly larger whales buys, notably $161.3K

and $100.6K.

With a potential Q4 public listing, Bitcoin Hyper could contribute to Bitcoin’s expansion massively, which presents itself as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

If you want to secure your seat at the Hyper table, do it while $HYPER is still trading at its current presale price of $0.012905, which you can stake for 73% APY.

Remember, though, presale prices go up in stages, while APY goes down as more investors stake their token. In other words, the token’s price is time-sensitive.

Head to the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website today before the next price increase.

This isn’t financial advice. As always, do your own research and manage risks wisely before investing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Analysts Believe Bitcoin Can Mimic Gold’s Success, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) $15.2M Presale appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+4.94%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002715+4.78%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004652+2.01%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.925+1.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002715+4.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:40
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.37463+14.94%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10649+18.98%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2101+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet