Analysts Predict Dogecoin Price Will Explode: Why The $1 Mark Is Inevitable

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 05:04
Crypto analysts Kaleo and Mags have predicted that the Dogecoin price will witness a parabolic run, with the potential to reach the $1 mark. This comes amid the top meme coin’s downtrend, which puts it at risk of retesting the $0.2 mark. 

Dogecoin Price Eyes Parabolic Rally To $1

In an X post, Kaleo declared that the Dogecoin price will rip to new highs from its current level. He further remarked that it is only a matter of time before prices catch up with institutional interest coming from DOGE treasury companies and ETFs. In line with this, he advised market participants not to “sleep on the king of memes.”

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Mags indicated that the Dogecoin price could rally to as high as $1 on this projected parabolic rally. He suggested that there is no way that the “father of all meme coins,” which is supported and shilled by Elon Musk, wouldn’t be able to pull a 3x increase in this market cycle. 

Mags asserted that the bull run is dedicated to meme coins and that the Dogecoin price will lead the meme coin supercycle round 2. It is worth mentioning that Elon Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is the Chairman of CleanCore, the foremost DOGE treasury company, which is looking to acquire up to 1 billion coins. The company already holds over 600 million DOGE. 

As Kaleo noted, institutional interest has also picked up following the launch of REX-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF, which became the first meme coin ETF to launch. The Dogecoin price had notably surged above $0.3 ahead of the ETF’s launch. However, it has been on a downtrend since the fund launched, indicating that this was a ‘sell the news’ event. DOGE is down over 12% since then, a development which also comes amid a broad crypto market downtrend. 

DOGE Will Reach Its ATH At The Minimum

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has predicted that the Dogecoin price will reach its all-time high (ATH) of $0.73 at the minimum. He claimed that, based on historical trends, up next for DOGE is a rally of over 195%, which will send the meme coin to a new ATH above $0.739. His accompanying chart suggested that DOGE can reach the psychological $1 level in the process. 

Meanwhile, crypto analyst Kevin Capital highlighted how the Dogecoin price rallied 400% to $0.48 within a short period last year. He noted that crypto does nothing until it does something, and that it requires an incredible amount of patience and skill. However, the analyst emphasized that anyone can pull off the biggest trade if they can identify and have the conviction to buy at the lows, suggesting that it may be a good time to buy the dip. 

At the time of writing, the Dogecoin price is trading at around $0.235, down almost 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/dogecoin-price-will-explode/

