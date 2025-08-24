Analysts Revealed: “Every Pullback Following a Record High in Bitcoin Is Becoming Increasingly Limited” – What Does This Mean?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 05:21
NEAR
NEAR$2.704+0.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.913-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10032-1.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.155917-1.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022368+3.68%

Bitcoin has reached a series of new highs in 2025, with each pullback being more limited than the previous one, according to analysts.

Yesterday, before the post-Jackson Hole recovery began, Bitcoin dipped below $112,000, hitting its lowest level since early August. However, last week, Bitcoin hit a new high near $125,000, confirming the expected trend amid growing interest from institutional investors: declines following new highs become increasingly shallow.

David Duong, Head of Institutional Research at Coinbase, noted that the current surge is a remarkable period in the development of cryptocurrencies:

On August 14, Bitcoin hit its fifth all-time high of the year at $124,496 before falling 10% to $111,658. While this decline was slightly larger than the 9% decline following the $123,194 peak in July, it was more limited than the sharp pullbacks in January and May. According to Duong, this reflects confidence in Bitcoin’s resilience and the increased liquidity in the market.

Bitcoin rose to prominence among risk-on assets in April, managing to stay above $80,000 despite President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement. Maintaining this level throughout the year, Bitcoin’s strength despite volatility in the stock market has drawn attention. Experts attribute this strength to increased institutional buying through ETFs and cryptocurrency-focused companies.

DYOR CEO Ben Kurland stated that Bitcoin’s movements this year indicate the maturation of the market:

Analysts predict that a potential interest rate cut in September could be a major catalyst, while a delay could trigger short-term selling pressure. According to Kurland, the timing of the monetary policy easing could coincide with the final rally of this cycle, and unlike past cycles, the subsequent correction could be quite limited.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysts-revealed-every-pullback-following-a-record-high-in-bitcoin-is-becoming-increasingly-limited-what-does-this-mean/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?